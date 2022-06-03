November 2017

“The corgis took to you straight away. For the last 33 years, I’ve been barked at, and this one walks in, absolutely nothing, just wagging tails,” Harry joked during a post-engagement interview about Meghan’s instant connection with his grandmother’s beloved pets. Meghan agreed, saying, “[They were] just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet.” The monarch seemingly connected with the actress’ beagle, Guy, who was spotted riding alongside Elizabeth in her car in May 2018.