1st Impressions

“As we were breaking into our own spaces to rehearse, there was this noise. Remember, this is 1994, so no one had phones then, apart from city boys who carried around those huge Motorola brick phones,” Chisholm recalled of her first time meeting the girls. “Everyone’s looking around, wondering what’s that noise? And here’s that girl. ‘Sorry, excuse me,’ she says. She pops open her bag and heaves the phone to her ear, ‘Hello? Oh yes, hello, how are you?’ That’s how I first met Victoria Adams, as she was known at the time.”

The author actually auditioned for the Laine Theatre Arts, which is where Beckham went to college. (Ultimately, the Whiston, England, native didn’t go because it was too expensive.) During the callbacks for the girl group, Chisholm said she recognized Beckham, calling her “more low-key than Geri and Mel B.”

She remembered thinking that Ginger and Scary Spice were “both clearly very confident young women” from the first moment she saw them. The Victoria Beckham designer, however, “was quite quiet initially, but she soon came out of herself. She’s a very funny person with a sharp sense of humor,” Chisholm wrote. “She would also be the one who would keep us down to earth a bit, because she was ambitious but practical with it. She was the anchor of the band in some ways.”

She added that “melodically, myself and Emma were confident at thinking about top-lines and choruses. Mel B would always inject something cool or quirky. Victoria was musical; she knew instinctively how to write songs, but I know she has spoken on various occasions about how she felt she lacked the confidence we all seemed to have.”