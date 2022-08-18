Million Dollar Listing‘s Matt Altman and his wife, Johanna Altman, have offered glimpses at their marriage over the years.

After exchanging vows in 2017, Matt and Johanna welcomed three kids. The reality star previously opened up about the way fatherhood influenced his life.

“Can’t believe I’m really this age now…all seems like a blur as happened so quickly. I remember when I was getting my father a card for this birthday and thinking ‘I’ll never be the old’. With that said, I couldn’t have wished for anything more at this moment,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “Watching our young family grow is the best wish of all time. Having such a wonderful support system and a loving partner has made me finally just want to eat the cake vs thinking about what I wish for…cause I have it already.”

Johanna, for her part, also reflected on how becoming a mother changed her future, writing via Instagram in October 2021, “Grateful for this life ❤️ This is what gives me continued purpose and motivation.”

Things took a brief turn, however, in August 2022 when Us Weekly confirmed that Johanna was taken into police custody in Van Nuys, California, for felony domestic violence. Her bail was set at $50,000 and she was released the same day as her arrest.

“The loss of my wife’s father due to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family,” Matt told Page Six in a statement about the news. “We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time. We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

Following the incident, Johanna took to social media to document the duo’s celebration for their five-year wedding anniversary. “Such a beautiful anniversary weekend. 5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain’t gonna stop anything. Love you so much,’ she captioned the Instagram photo that same month.

Meanwhile, Matt showed his support for his wife by noting his excitement about the next chapter of their lives. “@johanna_altman couldn’t imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo #anniversary,” he wrote.

Ahead of her arrest, Matt used the platform to praise his connection with Johanna.

“Wishing the most amazing wife a very happy and healthy 40th birthday. You are such an amazing partner, mom, and all around boss!” he captioned an Instagram post in March 2022. “You are the heart and soul of our little team and I know you have many angels looking over you everyday. One especially xoxox. Love you so much! #birthday #love #wife #mom #boss.”

