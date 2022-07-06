Closing up shop — for now. After nine seasons, Million Dollar Listing New York has halted production for the foreseeable future, a little more more than six months after star Fredrik Eklund announced his departure from the franchise.

The reality show, which premiered in 2012 as a spinoff of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, has been “paused,” Variety reported on Wednesday, July 6, explaining that the network chooses to put production on hold rather than outright cancel shows in case they are revived later on. Currently, there are no plans to film any more episodes of Million Dollar Listing New York. During its nine-season run, the show earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and spawned two spinoffs of its own.

Season 9 followed real estate agents Eklund, 45, and Ryan Serhant as they attempted to navigate the world of luxury real estate amid the coronavirus pandemic — that is, when they were able to even show and sell homes.

“It was very frustrating because I couldn’t get to New York. We were not allowed to fly or even do real estate,” the Sweden native told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2021. “We were not even legally allowed to do real estate, we couldn’t do showings. Our clients wanted us to sell anyway, and we have a fiduciary duty to them. So, our clients are screaming, ‘Sell my apartment. I want to get out of New York.'”

He continued: “It’s a lot of craziness. There’s a lot of comedy. And, of course, it’s really tough, and it’s a very sad time, but we covered all of it. I think it’s going to be really interesting to watch.”

Bravo’s decision to end Million Dollar Listing New York comes after Eklund announced in January that he was leaving the franchise after more than a decade. “After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s an end of an era and a new start for me.”

The former Bravo TV personality continued: “I let Andy [Cohen], the producers and the executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together. All of my memorable milestones from the last decade I shared with all of you: meeting Derek [Kaplan, my husband], our wedding, the miscarriages, the birth of our twins and all the beautiful properties. I will always cherish that shared experience.”

Eklund previously opened up about how his decision to stop drinking affected his career as a high-end real estate agent. “I think it’s so ingrained in our society, especially in these big cities of New York and L.A. It’s definitely ingrained in real estate,” he told Us in May 2021. “You have to socialize with clients, less so during COVID.”

Deciding to get sober also allowed him to be more present for his twins. “The other side of COVID is, like, you’re going to have a glass of wine at home with the kids. And I just felt like toward the end there was a heaviness and there was tiredness around it,” he noted. “I just love what I do. I love my kids. I love my family. And I’m just adventurous, and hopefully still a very young soul. So, it didn’t really fit in with what I want to become.”

