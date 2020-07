Dreaming Big

After Novak gushed over seeing his best friend glowing in promotional posters for A Wrinkle in Time, Kaling was moved to tears. “When I was coming up there was no one who looked like me on TV or film, and it was such a nice thing that he remembered that,” she told Hoda Kotb of her friend’s sweet message in April 2018. “I was so moved by that. No, it’s true — if you dream big, you can get whatever you want.”