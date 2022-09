Poking Fun at the Past

“To all the nominees we want to say, congratulations you lazy sons of bitches. How are you getting away with it? We did 22 [episodes] a year. It would take up your whole life,” Kaling joked while presenting an award at the 2022 Emmys with Novak. “[There] was no time for other projects and no time for a social life. You had no choice but to form complicated relationships with your costars.”