Together Forever

The longtime besties celebrated National Best Friends Day with a sweet selfie in June 2016. One year earlier, the duo reportedly signed a million-dollar book deal to dish on their relationship. “He was the one who came up with the idea of working together on something with me,” Kaling told Elle at the time. “We actually don’t even know what it’s going to be about, but we had one of our first work sessions, and it was great. So we’ll see!”