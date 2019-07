June 2019

McLoughlin supported Lambert on June 6 at her annual Mutt March in Nashville, where she opened up for the first time about becoming a stepmother to his son, Landon. “My stepson is amazing,” she told Extra. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great. … I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”