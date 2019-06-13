A romantic stroll. Singer Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have been married for four months now, but they’ve still got that newlywed glow.

The duo were spotted holding hands while out and about in downtown New York City on Thursday, June 13.

The “Fastest Girl in Town” singer, 35, was dressed in a burnt-orange miniskirt, a black wrap top with scalloped edges and a pair of black cowboy boots. The New York City police officer, 27, meanwhile, paired his jeans with a white dress shirt, a light tan jacket and brown loafers.

Earlier this month, Lambert gushed about her new role as a stepmother to Loughlin’s 7-month-old son Landon with ex Kaihla Rettinger. “My stepson is amazing,” she told Extra. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly, motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

She also raved about her spouse, telling the outlet, “He’s a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. … I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

Lambert noted that she and McLoughlin have been splitting their time between NYC and Nashville.

“We have the best of both worlds,” she said. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

The Grammy winner announced in February that she had tied the knot with McLoughlin in a secret wedding on January 26.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

Two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Country Music Awards.

Scroll through to see them hitting the streets in New York!