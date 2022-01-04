How Life Changed After ‘Cheer’

Aside from the Emmy nominations, notoriety, DWTS and talk show appearances, Aldama still considers herself “a very private person.” Throughout Full Out, the coach explained that while a lot of things had changed, her life did stay the same — especially when it came to her squad and vying for a win at the National Cheerleaders Association’s National Championship trophy.

“It was shocking to me to have some of the comments, DMs and messages that I got that were just coming at me as if I were somebody that I’m truly not,” Aldama told Us exclusively about life in the public eye. “But there’s also a lot of love. Honestly, there was so much more love than anything else, and I appreciate that so much.”