Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in History

Reports first surfaced in November 2018 that sisters-in-law Kate and Meghan were not getting along. Speculation increased after the former actress and Harry decided to move from London to Windsor, which is further away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s home in Kensington Palace. One source told Us at the time that Kate felt like “Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder.”

Another insider told Us in January 2019, however, that the two women made up over Christmas at the queen’s request. “[The queen] reached her limit with all the drama,” the insider said. “She desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!” Plus, the source added, “Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other.”