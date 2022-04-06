‘Very Hard’

During an April 2022 episode of The Ultimatum, Vanessa opened up about what it was like to date Nick so soon after his split from Simpson. “He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s–t very publicly and it was very hard for us,” she explained. “It wasn’t until the moment that he was like, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and we truly committed to each other. We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could.”