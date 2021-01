5. She Loves a Tropical Getaway

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Joy captured memorable moments from her fun-filled trips to Puerto Rico, Miami and more. “Isolating myself to this little nook for the foreseeable future 🌴,” she wrote alongside a beachside bikini photo in March 2020. She posted a throwback from an island vacation nine months later, writing, “File under; things I can’t wait to do again.”