Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2022

Dobrev is to thank for White’s first Super Bowl trip, which happened right after his final Olympics.

“My girlfriend said, ‘If you’re retiring, you’ve gotta make this list of things you want to do,'” White recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “Pretty close to the top of the list was, ‘Go to a Super Bowl,’ because it’s always during the competitive season — I’ve never been to one. So I landed, said hi to everyone … and went straight to the Super Bowl.”