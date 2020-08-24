Seriously steamy! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White enjoyed a romantic trip to Tulum Beach, Mexico, as their quarantine romance continues to heat up.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, and the Olympian, 33, packed on the PDA in the water on Monday, August 24, two days after they were spotted getting cozy in the sand on their summer getaway. The couple, first linked in March, challenged friends to a playful game of volleyball on the beach — and couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

“Nina and Shaun have gotten really close during the quarantine and have been having the best time traveling together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re constantly laughing with each other and Shaun is super happy and loving life.”

Dobrev’s flirty vacation with the snowboarder comes three months after the pair made their relationship Instagram official. An insider told Us exclusively at the time that the duo were “enjoying quarantining and living together” as they continued to explore their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people,” the source added. “They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

The same month, the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum shared a video of herself cutting her boyfriend’s hair while they hunkered down together. “Adding to resume: hairdresser,” Dobrev teased via Instagram, holding a handful of White’s hair.

One month earlier, a source confirmed to Us that the Canadian actress and the gold medalist “are into each other and are dating” after they sparked dating rumors when they were seen riding bikes together in Malibu.

“Nina really likes Shaun and they both laugh a lot together and think each other is funny,” a separate source explained in April.

Before connecting with the 10-time ESPY Award winner, Dobrev was linked to director and screenwriter Grant Mellon. The former couple locked lips at several Super Bowl parties in February 2019 but their flame fizzled out nine months later. She previously dated Glen Powell, actor Austin Stowell and Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder.

White, for his part, split from Phantogram lead singer Sarah Barthel in 2019 after five years of dating.

