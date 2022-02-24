Party people! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman celebrated her youngest eight children turning 13 with a bowling bash.

The former adult film star, 46, threw a festive event for her octuplets — Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai — in early February.

The group enjoyed a day at the bowling alley in Laguna Niguel, California, before going to a park to continue the good times.

Suleman — who is also the mother of six older children, Ameerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua and Aidan — treated her kids to vegan cupcakes while at the park before the group played outside. The partygoers marked the occasion with festive hats as they ran around the local playground.

The California native, who welcomed the octuplets in 2009 with a sperm donor, gushed about her youngest children last month via social media, on their actual birthday.

“You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” Suleman wrote via Instagram on January 26 alongside a throwback photo of her squad. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God.”

The Octomom Home Alone star noted that she’s “never seen children who love and want to serve others” as much as her now-teenagers do.

“You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally,” the proud parent added. “I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you ❤️.”

The California State University, Fullerton grad previously sang her kids praises one year prior in honor of their 12th birthday, calling the octuplets, “eight of the most kind, caring, and respectful kids I have ever known.”

She shared a photo of children dressed in animal onesies while hanging out at home. “Your compassion for all living things and the value of humbly serving others is the definition of love,” Suleman added. “You make my heart full and have blessed our lives abundantly.”

Scroll down to see how the former TV personality commemorated the octuplets milestone birthday: