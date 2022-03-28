Nick Viall

When asked how the altercation compared to Bachelor Nation drama, the “Viall Files” podcast host told Us that the Oscars moment was “way more dramatic” than the reality dating show. “He walked up on stage and slapped him,” Viall said at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday. “I think most people just wondered if it was like a bit or a joke, if it was fake. I think pretty quickly we realized it was serious.”

The ABC personality noted that the situation was “unfortunate” on several levels. “Chris Rock is there to be a comedian. He tells jokes, obviously, you know, there’s always going to be some at the expense of people. … Everyone has a right to feel though how they feel, and we have our hurt feelings, but how we handle our hurt feelings matters,” Viall told Us. “I don’t know if Will handled it the best. But his performance [in King Richard] was amazing. Congrats to him for winning the Oscar, certainly well-deserved in his performance. It just — I feel like it took away from his moment. I feel like more people are going to be talking about that than his award. And that’s unfortunate for everyone.”