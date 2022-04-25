Terry Crews

“Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are dear, dear friends of mine,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum told The Hollywood Reporter in an April 22 interview. “I love them both as brothers, but there was a time in my life [where] I was Will Smith at that moment and let me tell you, I’ve done worse than Will — way overkill, just … the punishment did not fit the crime.”

He continued, praising Rock for his composure, “But the true definition of toughness was what Chris did in taking a punch and then holding everything together and then showing tremendous endurance and resilience in the middle of obstacles. … I’m very thankful to Chris, but also I understand Will. I’m not [one] to demonize Will at all because I was there.”