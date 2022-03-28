‘The View’ Cohosts

“I think Will was immature, I think he was childish and he was violent,” Sunny Hostin said on the show. Whoopi Goldberg, an Academy governor weighed in on the idea of the Academy taking away his Oscar. “There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges,’” she said.

Ana Navarro didn’t mince words. “Hitting somebody is a crime, a crime of assault. While she called Rock’s quip “a lame joke, a joke in very poor taste,” she believes the slap and the remark were “not equivalent.” Joy Behar discussed the impact on comedians. “They want us [comedians] to be edgy, to go out there and say what everyone’s thinking … and then they get mad.”