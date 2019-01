Almost a month after alarming fans with a suicidal Instagram note, Pete Davidson seemed happy-go-lucky during a New York Knicks game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 14.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star, who split with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in October, smiled and laughed throughout the game as he and his celeb pals sat courtside. Scroll down to see photos of the fun afternoon.