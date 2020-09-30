Now’s your chance to live like 007! Pierce Brosnan put his home in Malibu on the market — and it includes a hefty price tag of $100 million.

The former James Bond actor, 67, and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, have listed their Thailand-inspired place through Compass Real Estate. Earning the name “Orchid House,” the lavish oceanfront property sits on 1.180 acres of land. It includes five bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a saltwater pool and outdoor areas designated for dining and lounging.

In the listing featured on realtor Christopher Cortazzo’s website, he describes the “once in a lifetime” property in detail. “This retreat is surrounded by wrap-around lanais and courtyards that invite yoga at dawn, relaxing afternoons, sunset cocktails and effortless entertaining beneath the stars,” the description reads. “On a rare parcel of more than one acre with approximately 117 feet of beachfront, Orchid House is created for resort-style living.”

Cortazzo continues, “Walls of glass and foldaway doors create a seamless flow indoors and out. Interior spaces are adorned with handcrafted woodwork, wide-plank teak floors, and exotic scissor-truss ceilings creating a blissful space to unwind and enjoy the breathtaking ocean, mountain and garden views.​”

Brosnan and Smith purchased the land in 2000 for $5.1 million as well as the lot next to it for $2.25 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. They later recruited architects Ralph Anderson and Ross Anderson to design the place. The project took nearly a decade to complete.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor gained inspiration for the home’s Southeast Asian feel after working on Tomorrow Never Dies, a James Bond film that he shot in Thailand in 1997. The couple “fell in love with the architecture,” Brosnan told The Wall Street Journal.

Back in 2018, the Malibu home suffered a bit of smoke damage following California’s Woolsey Fire. The Irish actor made an appeal before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to ask for aid to be provided to help residents recover.

“I have witnessed many fires in my community and personally experienced the devastation of those fires up close and personal, but none as catastrophic as the events that have taken place in our community these past five days and nights,” he said at the meeting that November. “The lives of many friends and neighbors have been turned to ash. Many cannot be with us today because they are fighting to protect their property and homes and they simply cannot get out as they fight to survive without water, electricity, food, gas and, in some cases, shelter.”

Brosnan continued, “We have watched as our firefighters and police force have battled with overwhelming courage of heart and conviction to save our homes and our lives in conditions that have tested their resolve to the limits. We call on you this day, we beseech you to do everything in your power to save our community. My wife and I are here today speaking on behalf of our friends, mothers, children to give a voice to their pain.”

Brosnan and Smith also own property in Santa Monica and Hawaii.

