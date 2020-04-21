Pierce Brosnan, is that you? The former James Bond actor looked nearly unrecognizable during a solo outing amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Brosnan, 66, and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, share a home together in Hawaii on the north shore of Kauai. On Tuesday, April 21, he stepped out for some fresh air and a hike.

The Thomas Crown Affair star rocked a clean-shaven look along with his salt-and-pepper locks. He wore a plain white T-shirt, gray cargo shorts and black sneakers. He completed his look with a beige backpack and a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Brosnan also had a pair of Apple AirPods in his ears and used a trekking pole.

Days before his solo hike, Brosnan collaborated with Red Nose Day USA, the United Nations Foundation, United Way and Tiltify for Hope from Home. The Irish star noted via Instagram on April 16 that the initiative was launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to help “raise money, awareness and hope.”

One day earlier, Brosnan participated in Esquire’s live viewing of his 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye, during which he answered questions from fans. The Mamma Mia! actor also celebrated Easter with his 56-year-old journalist wife, their two sons — Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19 — and others close to the family. “Gra mor…Irish for big love #EasterSunday #rebirth,” Brosnan captioned the photo, which showed the group smiling together and wearing Hawaiian-themed attire.

Like Brosnan, celebrities including Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have made sure to step out and get some fresh air while social distancing. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Ashley Tisdale, Keke Palmer and Tinashe have passed the time by creating fun videos for Tik Tok. Mindy Kaling, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Ayesha Curry are among a growing list of stars who have cooked up a storm in their kitchens during the quarantine.

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon have recommended books for fans to read as part of their respective book clubs, Belletrist, Goop Book Club and Reese’s Book Club. Similarly, stars such as John Hamm and Terry Crews have participated in Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner’s #SaveWithStories initiative, sharing videos as they read a children’s book to entertain kids at home.

Scroll down to see photos from Brosnan’s solo hike on Tuesday.