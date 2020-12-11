Red carpet ready! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got all dressed up for a night on the town with Prince William and Duchess Kate — and instantly melted hearts as they posed for pics.

“The Duke and Duchess and their family attended a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year,” the Kensington Royals shared on their official Instagram account on Friday, December 10, alongside a series of photos of the happy family.

George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, held hands with their parents as they made their red carpet debut outside the theater. The eldest sibling wore a navy blue and red-striped sweater, while his sister opted for a plaid dress and black tights. Louis trailed beside the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, in a cozy blue jumper as they greeted onlookers on the red carpet.

“Before the performance, The Duke delivered a short speech to thank those across the country for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the royals wrote via Instagram. “During the interval, The Duke and Duchess also met a small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year, before popping backstage to thank the cast and crew.”

Inside, the 38-year-old future king shared a message of gratitude for essential workers in the audience who have made “remarkable sacrifices” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“You have given your absolute all this year,” William said. “So too have your families, who I’m sure have seen far less of you than they would have liked. It’s lovely that you are all here together tonight. You are representative of the huge number of people across the U.K. who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude.”

The family’s night out comes after William and Kate embarked on a three-day train tour of the U.K. in an effort to connect with front line workers, healthcare professionals and students impacted by the pandemic. Upon their return, the royal couple will be decking the halls in preparation for the holiday season with their three kids, who “can’t wait for Christmas.”

“It’s their favorite time of the year,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “In fact, they’ve already written their list for Santa and are nagging William and Kate to put up the Christmas tree.”

