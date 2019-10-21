Harry’s Rift With William

Reports surfaced earlier this year that there was tension between Harry and his brother, Prince William. In the doc, Harry admitted that the siblings have “good days” and “bad days.”

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” Harry said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”