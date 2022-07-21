Asking Thomas for Meghan’s Hand

Meghan “could hardly wait” to accept Harry’s 2017 proposal, and Thomas was quick to give his approval, according to Bower. Their conversation lasted “less than five minutes,” and Thomas allegedly told his now-son-in-law, “‘Yes, so long as you don’t raise your hand against her.'”

Some of the duke’s friends, however, were supposedly worried the couple were “rushing too fast towards marriage” and felt “uneasy” about the union at first, Bower claims. William even allegedly told his younger brother, “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”