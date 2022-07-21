‘Suits’ Feud With Sarah Rafferty

The former actress’ relationship with some of her Suits costars was allegedly “troubled” by the time she left the series in 2018. “An argument had erupted over Sarah Rafferty,” Bower’s book claims. “Meghan had asked Lori Sale, her merchandising agent, to consider representing Rafferty … for commercial endorsement contracts. The two met and Sale was enthusiastic. Hearing the news, Meghan called and accused Sale of a conflict of interest.”

The alleged drama led to more accusations of Meghan “being manipulative — a criticism which several Suits actors shared but did not disclose to outsiders,” according to Bower.