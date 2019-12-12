Bow down! Prince William and Duchess Kate radiated regality at a diplomatic reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple attended the event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, December 11. Kate, 37, beamed in a black V-neck, long-sleeved gown, accented by a tiara, blue sash and diamond necklace. William, also 37, sported a black tuxedo and matching sash.

“The reception, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen, was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London — who support the work of @theroyalfamily in representing the UK at home and abroad,” Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account posted on Wednesday. “This work includes the hosting of State Visits and The Queen’s regular audiences with Ambassadors and High Commissioners.”

William and Kate — who are parents of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 19 months — continue to take on a more public role than Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan as the holidays approach. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed son Archie in May, opted to skip the queen’s Christmas festivities in favor of a private celebration.

According to Buckingham Palace in November, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, “are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria [Ragland]. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Harry admitted to bad blood with William in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October. “Stuff happens,” he explained at the time. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in November that the feud led Harry to forego Christmas with the royals. “Harry and Meghan are having a small Christmas with just immediate family instead of spending it at Sandringham,” the insider said. “The rift between William and Harry is one of the main reasons behind their decision.”

