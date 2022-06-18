Off to the races! Prince William and Duchess Kate stepped out in style at the 2022 Royal Ascot.

The twosome — who wed in April 2011 — led the royal family’s carriage procession ahead of the legendary horse race in their formalwear. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, wore a simple top hat and tails as his wife, 40, wore a brown and white polka dot dress with a matching white fascinator.

In addition to donning a chic ensemble, Kate’s outfit subtly honored her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Kate’s Alessandra Rich dress is a callback to the Princess of Wales’ 1988 Ascot outfit, in which she stunned with a long-sleeve polka dot dress of her own and a matching hat.

The mother of three — she shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with William — has frequently honored both Diana and Queen Elizabeth II with her wardrobe and jewelry choices.

“Many of the things that we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things that she’s learned from the queen,” royal expect Bethan Holt exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “A lot of Kate’s love of skirts came from the queen. … The new generation [of royals,] they’re very conscious of the queen’s legacy.”

In addition to the married couple’s royal duties and public appearances at the likes of Ascot, they are gearing up to make a big move.

“Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to [the queen] and Carole [Middleton], who is always on hand to look after the kids when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month. “They’re starting over there, and George, Charlotte and Louis are really excited about going to a new school and being in the countryside in the fresh air where there’s lots of space for them to play freely.”

Despite their new residence, Kate and William will still participate in many engagements as senior royals. On June 4, one Cardiff, Wales, citizen even praised her as a “brilliant” future Princess of Wales. (Kate is set to inherit Diana’s former title when William becomes the Prince of Wales after his father, Prince Charles, ascends the throne.)

“Oh, that’s very kind,” she replied on June 4 during a Cardiff Castle walkabout. “I’m in good hands [with William].”

Scroll below for more photos of the royal couple at the famed horse race: