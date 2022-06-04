Family walkabout! During Prince William and Duchess Kate’s appearance in Wales during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, they brought along two special VIP guests: Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

“Now, off to Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 4. “We’re looking forward to seeing how you’re marking the #PlatinumJubilee at Cardiff Castle today and meeting some of the talented people helping you celebrate in style.”

The married couple — who wed in April 2011 — arrived in Cardiff, Wales, with their two eldest children. George, 8, matched his father in navy slacks, a pinstriped button-down and a blue blazer. Charlotte, 7, opted for a navy coat and blue shoes. Her mother, Kate, chose a vibrant red coat, as both ladies held bouquets during the walkabout.

The military veteran and Kate, who also share 4-year-old son Louis, seemingly did not bring their youngest son to take in the Welsh Jubilee celebrations, though he did make his official Trooping the Colour carriage debut earlier this week alongside his siblings.

George, Charlotte and Louis rode in the official Horse Guards Parade procession alongside Kate and Duchess Camilla. At one point, Charlotte even stopped little Louis from waving at the crowds. The Cambridge children later joined their parents, the 74-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and the 96-year-old monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the military flyover on Thursday, June 2.

While Charlotte and George eagerly watched the Royal Air Force planes fly past per tradition, Louis wasn’t a fan of the loud noises and covered his ears in the official photos.

In addition to celebrating the queen’s impressive regal accomplishment, Saturday’s appearance also makes history for William and George as the two future Princes of Wales visited the capital city. (William is set to inherit the princedom when his father, Charles, becomes king.) William and his eldest son have both been preparing for their eventual reigns through the years.

“[George’s] confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

The insider added: “Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England. … Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

Scroll below for more snaps of George and Charlotte’s Welsh visit with their parents: