On the mend. Queen Elizabeth II skipped several Platinum Jubilee events amid health concerns, though Duchess Kate has since opened up about how the queen is feeling.

“Yes, she was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, told an attendee at the Guildhall reception on Friday, June 3, according to PA reporters, revealing that the monarch, 96, was feeling “fine” and “had a lovely, lovely time.”

The sovereign kicked off her Platinum Jubilee — which celebrated her 70 years on the British throne — by attending the annual Trooping the Colour parade and military flypast. Instead of inspecting the troops as the previous tradition, Elizabeth offered a salute from the Buckingham Palace balcony instead. The royal matriarch was joined by Prince William, Kate and their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to watch the Royal Air Force planes.

Following Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade, Us Weekly confirmed that she would skip Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

The message added: “The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

In the queen’s absence, many of her royal family members attended the St. Paul’s Cathedral occasion, including the 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge, Kate, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Friday’s services also marked the first time that the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the Suits alum, 40, made a joint public appearance since stepping down from their positions as senior royals in 2020.

While Elizabeth has been resting following her eventful Trooping the Colour outing, in which she had a memorable exchange with great-grandson Louis, a source confirmed to Us how enjoyable she found the procession.

“The queen felt nostalgic being back at Buckingham Palace yesterday. While Windsor Castle is now her primary residence, returning there with her family brought back so many fond memories,” the insider exclusively told Us on Friday.

The long-reigning monarch previously marked her accession to the throne in February with a public statement about her royal tenure.

“As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for,” Her Majesty wrote in a statement at the time. “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.”

She added: “I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family,” her statement continued. “I was blessed that in [my late husband] Prince Philip, I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.”

