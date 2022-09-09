Afternoon Break

(12:30 P.M.) Duties done, the queen took her pampered pooches for a brisk walk around the gardens.

(1 P.M.) Lunch: Typically the offering would be fish, such as grilled Dover sole on a bed of wilted spinach with zucchini. HRH might also have had an aperitif! Once a month, she hosted an informal lunch for about a dozen guests from various backgrounds, from charity workers to incoming governor-generals.

(2 P.M.) Out and about. If the royal engagements were outside London, Elizabeth may have traveled on the royal helicopter or plane.

(5 P.M.) Time for high tea in the queen’s palace suite: more Earl Grey, salmon, cucumber, ham as well as egg and mayonnaise sandwiches (crusts removed, of course), along with scones and her favorite “jam pennies” — sandwiches cut into circles the size of an old English penny (a little bigger than an American silver dollar). There may also have been a Dundee fruitcake. The pooches got tidbits from the table if they were lucky and stood by to lap up any falling crumbs.

(6:30 P.M.) Every Wednesday, Elizabeth met with the prime minister (there were 14 during her reign) for an off-the-record chat about important issues.