Early Start

(7:30 A.M.) No need for an alarm! Elizabeth’s maid knocked on her bedroom door bright and early with a pot of Earl Grey tea and poured it into the queen’s favorite bone china teacup. In addition, she had a couple of plain cookies as a treat.

(8 A.M.) The maid ran the morning bath. After bathing, the monarch put on her first outfit of the day, then her hairdresser styled her coif.

(8:30 A.M.) Elizabeth would go downstairs to the first floor dining room at Buckingham Palace, which overlooks the garden, where breakfast was served by a footman in tails. There would be a healthy spread of yogurt, fruit and cereal, but Elizabeth usually chose cornflakes and toast with orange marmalade. The late Prince Philip used to join her from his separate bedroom, and they would spend a few minutes scanning the morning papers (she liked the horse-racing pages).

(9 A.M.) After breakfast, Her Majesty’s kilted piper would play the bagpipes on the terrace. He was there every weekday, rain or shine, at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral Castle or Holyroodhouse Palace.