Her Pre-Wedding Routine

Rachel told Us she “changed [her] lifestyle” to become the best version of herself before she and Bryan say “I do.” She noted, “I really started to get my life together and get healthy. I wasn’t taking care of my skin, or taking any breaks, but now I have a skincare routine day and night. I get a massage once a week and I take baths because I didn’t even recognize myself; I stepped away from law and I was loosing myself. But now I’m happy and have it together!”