Pets Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Pupdates’ Are What Every Dog Lover Needs to See: Photos By Johnni Macke 11 mins ago Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Instagram 31 9 / 31 Mama’s Girl “Pepper thinks there’s bacon in my purse…🥓” the Big Little Lies star joked via Instagram in July 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting ‘Expectations Are a Little Higher Than Most’ Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News