Subtle Clue

Anstead’s eagle-eyed social media followers caught a glimpse of Zellweger in an Instagram video he posted on the 4th of July in 2021. “My lawyer is cooler than yours. Walking home we stumbled across a Laguna Beach street performer,” the Brit wrote. “So of course @rogerbehle took the guitar from him and turned the ‘one man band’ into a DUET 😂😂.”

As he panned the camera around the block, the actress was spotted sporting a baseball cap and holding Anstead’s son Hudson.