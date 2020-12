June 2017

The feud seemed to settle down for a bit — until the Celebrity Big Brother star predicted that her ex-husband will divorce Rimes in a few years. “I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related,” Glanville said on Daily Pop. “If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again.”