The Guest List

Attendees were tight-lipped about wedding details, but according to reports at the time, the pair had invited many of their famous friends and former costars, including Matt Damon, Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, Alec Baldwin and Matthew Perry. The Justice League star’s brother, Casey Affleck, was reportedly ready to serve as his best man.

For the Vegas wedding, however, the biggest name in attendance besides the bride and groom was celeb hair guru Chris Appleton, who styled Lopez’s tresses for the event. The Shades of Blue alum also noted that she and Ben stood in line with “four other couples” when they got their marriage license on Saturday, July 16. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter. “In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”