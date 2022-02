Another Allegation

In February 2022, Erika was sued for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty and for financial elder abuse in a lawsuit claiming she “knew about the scheme” Girardi was supposedly conducting to defraud his clients. A complaint obtained by Us alleged that the “victims” of the former lawyer “were funding [Erika’s] notoriously lavish lifestyle chronicled on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”