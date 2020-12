Cheating Allegations

Sources told Us in December that Erika believes Tom cheated on her during their 21-year marriage. “Erika is really going through it. She’s very strong, but this has been very hard for her emotionally,” an insider told Us. A second source claimed that rumors that Erika and Tom “had an agreement in terms of being with other people” weren’t true. Tom has yet to comment on the infidelity accusations.