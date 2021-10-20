Erika’s Opposition

Us confirmed on October 20, 2021, that Erika’s lawyer filed a new document in the bankruptcy case one day prior.

“Ms. Girardi is an entertainer, never served as a lawyer at GK, and had no role in the management of the firm,” the docs read, claiming Erika “was a complete stranger to and has no knowledge of whatever transpired at GK related to the Lion Air litigation filed in November 2018, or the settlement funds that apparently were received by GK after the District Court in Illinois approved certain settlements in that litigation in the first half of 2020.”

The documents also state that Erika’s “only assets are her personal possessions and income she receives from her work as an entertainer, including from the Real Housewives television program,” after she left Tom on November 3, 2020.

“Ms. Girardi has no access or visibility into the bank accounts of GK, including client trust accounts, into which Edelson alleges the settlement funds in the Lion Air case were paid. If anyone has access to these accounts, it is the GK Trustee,” the paperwork read. “The GK Trustee has never contended that Ms. Girardi directly or indirectly received any of the Lion Air settlement funds; and the Trustee is the party in the best position to make that contention if it has any merit.”