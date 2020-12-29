Filming Season 11

Erika’s split and legal woes won’t go unaddressed on season 11, per sources.

“She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back. In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different,” one insider told Us in December.

A source second added, “Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”