The Documentary

Hulu’s The Housewife and the Hustler, which started streaming on June 14, 2021, aired the “never-before-aired deposition tape of Girardi” and featured RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey, Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub and L.A. legal professionals Chris Darden, Brian Kabateck and Neil Wertlieb.

In the doc, several of Tom’s alleged victims told their stories, including Joe Ruigomez, who said the former attorney “basically robbed” him from his settlement money after he was severely burned and scarred in 2010’s San Bruno gas pipeline explosion. The Ruigomez family and Josie Hernandez, who hasn’t received a $135,000 settlement owed to her by Girardi Keese, played voicemails from Tom promising to get their money to them as soon as he could.