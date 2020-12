The Truth About Tom’s Finances

Tom told the court in September 2020 that he has “maybe a couple thousand” dollars in a personal bank account, adding that his stock portfolio of millions was “all gone.”

He said: “At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money.”

He added that he hasn’t “taken a penny in salary out of the firm for more than two years.”