Boy meets love! Rider Strong and Alexandra Barreto sparked an instant connection on the set of the short-lived series Pepper Dennis.

The Boy Meets World alum and Barreto were cast as Chick and Blanca, respectively, on the 2006 sitcom opposite Rebecca Romijn. Despite the comedy’s early cancellation after one season, the pair quickly turned their working relationship into a personal one.

Strong — who rose to fame as Shawn Hunter on the early 2000s hit — proposed to the Fosters alum in December 2012.

“I took her for a walk under the redwoods on the property where I grew up in Northern California,” Strong exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was pouring rain, but it didn’t look like it was going to stop anytime soon, so I just decided to go for it.”

The Benefit of the Doubt actor got down on bended knee with a homemade diamond bauble. “I spent weeks making the ring in secret. I found an old-school jeweler who works out of his basement in Echo Park and asked him to teach me how to do a lost wax casting,” he recalled to Us. “My brother [Shiloh Strong] and I write together at his loft in downtown L.A., so I was able to set up a workspace there. I carved the ring out of wax, and then cast it in white gold. I had my dad make a wooden ring box for me. My dad made my mom’s ring, so I was following in his footsteps.”

The twosome tied the knot one year later in a camp-themed wedding.

“I’m incredibly lucky to be getting married to my best friend and partner-in-crime,” the “Pod Meets World” podcast cohost — who reprised his BMW character on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World — exclusively told Us in October 2013 ahead of the big day. “We’re tying the knot at a summer camp in Oregon. It’s going to be a camp-themed weekend with everyone sleeping in bunks, a ropes course, games [and] a talent show. Let’s hope it doesn’t rain too much!”

The California native and the Too Late actress went on to welcome their first child, son Indigo “Indy” Barreto Strong. Us confirmed in January 2015 that Barreto gave birth one month prior after keeping her pregnancy private.

Since becoming a father, the actor has enjoyed sharing his passions with his son. However, Indigo has not been as eager to watch Strong’s film and TV projects.

“I do a cartoon called Star vs. the Forces of Evil. It actually just ended and I finally was like, ‘Hey! Let’s watch this one!’ Because it came up on his recommendations [shows] one morning,” Strong exclusively told Us in August 2019 of his son, then 4 years old. “I was like, ‘Let’s watch the show that I do a voice in!’ My son did not care. Like, did not. No. … I’m like, ‘The guy! With the three eyes! And the horns! That’s my voice!’ He’s like, ‘Nah. Doesn’t matter. Not impressive.’”

While Indigo remained indifferent to his famous parents’ careers, Strong has frequently shared advice with his fellow Boy Meets World costars about raising kids.

“[I’m] doling out condescending parenting advice because I’ve got a four-year lead on her,” he jokingly told Us in 2019, referring to Danielle Fishel’s eldest son, Adler, born that July. “[I tell her], ‘Listen. Here’s how to sleep train, here’s what books to read.’”

Scroll below to see Strong and the Dungeon Master actress’ complete relationship timeline: