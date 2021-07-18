Exclusive ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Star Robert Irwin: Inside a Day in My Life By Us Weekly Staff 4 hours ago Courtesy of Robert Irwin 5 5 / 5 2 p.m. After a long day of searching “for the amazing wildlife under the surface,” Robert is ready to head home. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News