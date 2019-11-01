Exclusive

Roger Mathews Responds to Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Divorce Talk on ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘Hatred Spawns From Love’

By
Roger Mathews Responds to Jenni Farley talking Divorce
 Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

Tough Process

During the episode, Farley said the process is “really hard,” noting she’s “suffering” daily.

Back to top