Many of film and TV’s brightest stars celebrated the night away at the 2020 People SAG Awards Afterparty at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall following the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19.

Scroll down for photos of actors from Stranger Things, Big Little Lies, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite rubbing elbows with other Hollywood stars at the soirée.