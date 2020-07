Bryan Randall

The Virginia native began dating Randall in 2015 after he photographed her son Louis’ birthday party. While the couple have stayed out of the spotlight, a source revealed to Us in September 2018 that they were stronger than ever. “Bryan makes her feel safe and completely takes care of her,” the insider said. “[He’s her] rock.”

The duo consistently spark wedding rumors, but her rep told Us in March 2018 that Bullock and Randall “are not married.”