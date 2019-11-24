Spreading the love! Sarah Hyland was showered with appreciation on her 29th birthday in Instagram posts from her fiancé, Wells Adams, and her celebrity friends on Sunday, November 24.

“Today is the first day of my last year in my third decade of life…I’m just as confused as you are…” the Modern Family star captioned a photo of herself in a curly blonde wig sipping Starbucks.

Hyland’s inner circle has plenty of people ready to celebrate her final year in her 20s. Adams, 35, Vanessa Hudgens, Katie Stevens and some of her Modern Family costars all took to Instagram with tribute posts for the birthday girl.

The actress has an even bigger celebration on the horizon — her upcoming nuptials to Adams. Hyland told Us Weekly in September that she’s more excited to be married than for the wedding ceremony.

“I think the marriage part of it. People — I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” she said.

Adams, meanwhile, is looking forward to having kids one day with the Wedding Year star.

“I’m the youngest of five, so I would love to have kids, and I’d like to have more than one,” the Bachelorette alum told Us in October. “I’m older, I’m mid-30s, but she’s still in her 20s, so I don’t think we’re there yet. But I think it’ll be a thing that eventually happens for sure.”

Us broke the news that the couple, who met on social media, were dating in October 2017. The former reality TV star popped the question to Hyland in July.

The pair held their engagement party in October, which was a call back to their first date.

“Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now… just engaged… so Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila,” Hyland captioned a photo toasting with her beau.

