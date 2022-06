A Rekindled Romance?

In August 2021, Chrisley hinted that she and Kerdiles were giving love another shot during a conversation with E! News. “Nic is still in my life. We’re still trying to figure things out,” she said at the time.

Since then, the pair have not spoken publicly about their relationship status with any frequency. “We just decided to keep things off of social media, keep things a little more private,” Chrisley told E! News. “We’re kind of just taking it day by day.”